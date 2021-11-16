Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence: “I have to be better”
The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 2-7 on the season after a 23-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Trevor Lawrence and the offense had a chance to go win the game and a forced fumble ended that chance.
Despite the loss, the Jaguars came back and had a chance to win. When a game slips away from you it hurts, especially as a young player when you have not done a ton of winning professionally.
The defense forced a punt to get the ball back for Jacksonville and it gave them a chance to go win the game late. Lawrence noted that the defense did their job.
Trevor Lawrence says he has to improve after a couple of down games lately for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Following the game the former Tiger noted that he still very confident and feels the team is going in the right way.
In the last two games Lawrence is a combined 31-of-61 for 218 yards. Jaguars’ rookie hasn’t been responsible for a touchdown and fumbled twice.
Next up for Jacksonville is a Sunday date where they will host the 4-5 San Francisco 49ers who are coming off a thumping of the Los Angeles Rams.
Jacksonville currently holds the third-best odds to finish the 2021 season with the worst record in the NFL at +2200, according to FanDuel.