Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence: “I have to be better”

Trevor Lawrence says he has to improve after a couple of down games lately for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 2-7 on the season after a 23-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Trevor Lawrence and the offense had a chance to go win the game and a forced fumble ended that chance.

“Someone came from the backside and punched it out, I have have to take care of it,” Trevor Lawrence said.

Despite the loss, the Jaguars came back and had a chance to win. When a game slips away from you it hurts, especially as a young player when you have not done a ton of winning professionally.

“We have a lot of belief in that locker room and I’m pretty hard on myself. I’m disappointed in myself and frustrated”.

The defense forced a punt to get the ball back for Jacksonville and it gave them a chance to go win the game late. Lawrence noted that the defense did their job.

“I love the way our defense is playing. If they keep doing that, we’re going to have a chance to win every game. Us as an offense, we have to take some responsibility and get better and put the right foot forward,” Lawrence said.

Following the game the former Tiger noted that he still very confident and feels the team is going in the right way.

“I expect to play really well every game and put us in a position to win and just a lot of reasons. Offensively, we just didn’t play great today. We just have to play better, and that starts with me”.

In the last two games Lawrence is a combined 31-of-61 for 218 yards. Jaguars’ rookie hasn’t been responsible for a touchdown and fumbled twice.

“I’m frustrated because I don’t think I am throwing the ball as well as I can. I have to be cleaner,” Lawrence said going away.

Next up for Jacksonville is a Sunday date where they will host the 4-5 San Francisco 49ers who are coming off a thumping of the Los Angeles Rams.

Jacksonville currently holds the third-best odds to finish the 2021 season with the worst record in the NFL at +2200, according to FanDuel.