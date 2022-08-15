Skip to main content

Miami Dolphins Sign Former Clemson Defensive Back

Mackensie Alexander agreed to a contract with the Miami Dolphins on Monday, according to his agent. Alexander's hometown of Immokalee, Fla., is less than two hours from Miami.
Mackensie Alexander is going home. 

The former Clemson cornerback and Florida native agreed to a contract with the Miami Dolphins on Monday, according to his agent. Alexander's hometown of Immokalee is less than two hours from Miami. 

The former Minnesota Viking has played six years in the NFL. Alexander recorded a career-high 51 tackles and five passes defended in five starts last season for the Vikings, where he played his second stint with the organization that selected him in the second round (54th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. 

Alexander spent a year in Cincinnati in 2020 and recorded 47 tackles and one interception while playing in 13 games (10 starts). His best season as a pro came in 2018 with the Vikings when he had four sacks and 10 defended passes to go along with 43 tackles. 

In his career, Alexander's picked off three passes in 84 games (25 starts). 

No terms of his deal with the Dolphins have been announced. Miami recently lost cornerback Trill Williams to an ACL injury that will keep him out the entire season. 

