Raiders Trade CB Trayvon Mullen to Cardinals

Former Clemson Tiger Trayvon Mullen has been traded by the Las Vegas Raiders to the Arizona Cardinals.
The Arizona Cardinals made a move on Tuiesday to address some depth concerns on the backend of its defense, picking up former Clemson Tiger, Trayvon Mullen, in a trade with the Raiders.

In exchange for Mullen, the Cardinals will send a conditional seventh-round draft pick to the Raiders, which could become a sixth-round pick, depending on how much he plays next season. The trade is contingent on Mullen passing a physical.

Mullen was originally a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, with the Raiders taking the cornerback No. 40 overall.

After starting all 16 games over his first two seasons with the Raiders, injuries limited Mullen to just five contests in 2021. During his three-year career, he has been credited with 134 tackles and 4 interceptions.

Mullen came to Clemson as a part of the 2016 recruiting class, when he was considered one of the top cornerback prospects in the country. During his three-year career, he accumulated 94 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss and picked off four passes.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

