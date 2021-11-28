Tee Higgins With His Best Randy Moss Impersonation Against The Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Clemson star Tee Higgins with his own version of the ‘you just got Moss’d’ against the Steelers.

Earlier in the season the Cincinnati Bengals took care of the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-10. In that game former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins did not play. Higgins didn’t take much time to leave his presence felt in the second matchup during week 12.

Higgins made the leaping 32-yard touchdown to open the second quarter and give the Bengals a 17-3 lead over the Steelers. Higgins fits well with the Bengals and is a part of a very talented trio that includes rookie Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd. Higgins is averaging 12 yards a catch and is a constant chain mover for the Bengals.

On the season so far Higgins has nearly 450 receiving yards and will likely go over 500 yards after today’s game. In his second season, Higgins and Joe Burrow have built a true connection that should last a long time. The Bengals are 6-4 and competing each week. Cincinnati seems to be ahead of schedule and Higgins has his hand in on that.

Cincinnati’s offense is already good. But, it does not hurt either when Higgins is making leaping grabs over defenders that sort of helps out his quarterback. Randy Moss sure will be happy with this one.