Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Tee Higgins With His Best Randy Moss Impersonation Against The Pittsburgh Steelers

    Former Clemson star Tee Higgins with his own version of the ‘you just got Moss’d’ against the Steelers.
    Author:

    Earlier in the season the Cincinnati Bengals took care of the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-10. In that game former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins did not play. Higgins didn’t take much time to leave his presence felt in the second matchup during week 12.

    Higgins made the leaping 32-yard touchdown to open the second quarter and give the Bengals a 17-3 lead over the Steelers. Higgins fits well with the Bengals and is a part of a very talented trio that includes rookie Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd. Higgins is averaging 12 yards a catch and is a constant chain mover for the Bengals.

    On the season so far Higgins has nearly 450 receiving yards and will likely go over 500 yards after today’s game. In his second season, Higgins and Joe Burrow have built a true connection that should last a long time. The Bengals are 6-4 and competing each week. Cincinnati seems to be ahead of schedule and Higgins has his hand in on that. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    D426DA40-8D45-41F6-BB14-A06835DCF2C5

    Tee Higgins With His Best Randy Moss Impersonation Against The Pittsburgh Steelers

    Former Clemson star Tee Higgins with his own version of the ‘you just got Moss’d’ against the Steelers.

    USATSI_17246465_168387971_lowres

    What We Learned About Clemson in Regular-Season Ending Victory

    Clemson defensive Brent Venables showed why he's a star while Clemson showed what it is on offense and its place in this rivalry against South Carolina.

    6CAFBDA6-1BA2-4043-92D5-E423775004CC

    NFL Analyst Looks At Trevor Lawrence’s Issues During Rookie Year

    Bucky Brooks of ESPN looks at issues during Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s rookie season.

    Cincinnati’s offense is already good. But, it does not hurt either when Higgins is making leaping grabs over defenders that sort of helps out his quarterback. Randy Moss sure will be happy with this one. 

    More Clemson

    D426DA40-8D45-41F6-BB14-A06835DCF2C5
    Tigers in the NFL

    Tee Higgins With His Best Randy Moss Impersonation Against The Pittsburgh Steelers

    just now
    USATSI_17246465_168387971_lowres
    Football

    What We Learned About Clemson in Regular-Season Ending Victory

    4 minutes ago
    6CAFBDA6-1BA2-4043-92D5-E423775004CC
    Tigers in the NFL

    NFL Analyst Looks At Trevor Lawrence’s Issues During Rookie Year

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17245622_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Clemson Sticks to Offensive Game Plan, Dominates Gamecocks with Run Game

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17246461_168387971_lowres
    Football

    A Krispy Kreme Donuts and Zero Bars Kind of Celebration for Tigers

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17245339_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Ups and Downs: Clemson Dominates Gamecocks in Shutout Win

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17245337_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Clemson Ties Series Mark, Shuts Out Gamecocks for First Time Since 1989 in Rivalry Win

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17244406
    Football

    Clemson Tigers-South Carolina Gamecocks Halftime Analysis

    17 hours ago