Trevor Lawrence: ‘I Know I Will Keep Fighting’
Sunday was a chance for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars to bounce back after last week’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. San Francisco made the trip across the country and defeated the Jaguars 30-10 and the chance didn’t last long as the 49ers led 27-3 at one point. This one was never really a game.
Lawrence was 16-for-25 passing with 158 yards. The Clemson product was not responsible for a touchdown, nor did he turn the ball over.
The Jaguars have now lost back-to-back games after winning two of three a few weeks ago.
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars know there is a long way to go and the 49ers game is an example.
Jacksonville had just over 200 total yards and that includes 54 yards rushing. The running game is important for a rookie quarterback, but the Jaguars weren’t able to get it going due to the deficit. Lawrence was hurried plenty and sacked three times as well.
Following the loss the Jaguars’ head coach had plenty of good to say about his quarterback, as well as some encouragement.
Next week is a very winnable game for the Jaguars. Jacksonville will welcome in the 4-6 Atlanta Falcons.