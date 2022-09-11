WR Tee Higgins Ruled Out of Bengals' Game Against Steelers

Former Clemson star and Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins suffered a concussion against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and won't return to the Week 1 game.

Higgins was hit hard by Terrell Edmunds after a catch during the first half and went to the sideline and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. He was later ruled out of the game by the team.

Higgins, a starter and key offensive weapon for the defending AFC champions, had two catches for 27 yards before the injury.

He's in his third year in the NFL. He had a career season in 2021, recording 1,091 yards on 74 receptions and grabbing six touchdowns. Higgins had a storied career at Clemson, producing 2,248 receiving yards and scoring 28 touchdowns from 2017-19 before he was drafted in the second round by the Bengals.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!