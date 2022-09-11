Skip to main content
WR Tee Higgins Ruled Out of Bengals' Game Against Steelers

© Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former Clemson star receiver suffered a concussion that forced him out of Cincinnati's Week 1 game.
Former Clemson star and Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins suffered a concussion against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and won't return to the Week 1 game. 

Higgins was hit hard by Terrell Edmunds after a catch during the first half and went to the sideline and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. He was later ruled out of the game by the team. 

Higgins, a starter and key offensive weapon for the defending AFC champions, had two catches for 27 yards before the injury. 

He's in his third year in the NFL. He had a career season in 2021, recording 1,091 yards on 74 receptions and grabbing six touchdowns. Higgins had a storied career at Clemson, producing 2,248 receiving yards and scoring 28 touchdowns from 2017-19 before he was drafted in the second round by the Bengals.

