WATCH: Tigers Take Over Game vs. Virginia With Third Straight Touchdown Drive
The Clemson Tigers are rolling on Saturday afternoon.
After a sloppy start to the game, the Tigers have blown the game wide open against conference rival Virginia Cavaliers.
The team took a commanding 38-10 lead with just a few minutes remaining in the third quarter after scoring a touchdown on their third consecutive drive at Memorial Stadium.
Quarterback Kade Klubnik found tight end Olsen Patt-Henry for a 40-yard touchdown.
The score was Klubnik's second passing touchdown of the day, as he continues to impress and step up as the team’s leader under center. It was also the second time he found his tight for a pass that resulted in six points.
Patt-Henry helped Klubnik start the second half the right way after capping an 11-play, 90-yard drive with a touchdown reception to move the lead to 24-10.
Known more for his blocking, the sophomore now has two receptions for 51 yards on the day.
The Clemson offense turned it around late in the second quarter on Saturday after Klubnik threw what could easily be described as the worst interception of his collegiate career. The turnover resulted in the only touchdown for Virginia.
Since the pick, the Tigers picked up five touchdowns on their last six drives.
The Tigers are facing former Clemson football player and coach Tony Elliott, who is entering his third season as the Virginia head coach. Elliot was a co-captain on the 2003 Football team.
A win for 10-ranked Clemson would improve their record to 6-1 on the season and 5-0 in ACC play.