Clemson Tigers Basketball Drops Fourth Straight in 89–65 Loss to Georgia Tech
The Clemson Tigers Women's Basketball team have now dropped four straight games, three being blowouts, after Sunday's 89-65 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
After a nice start to the season, things have begun to get rocky for the Tigers. They now drop to 10-9 on the year with a 3-5 conference record.
It isn't hard to see why they struggled in this one, just simply looking at how the two teams shot.
The Yellow Jackets did pretty much whatever they wanted to in this one, shooting 59.3% from the field and 50% from beyong the arc. Clemson was the opposite, shoowing 45% and 28.6% respectively.
Georgia Tech dominated the boards as well, coming up with 10 more rebounds as a team.
The Tigers have not been much of an offensive threat throughout the entire season, fourth to last in the ACC in scoring. Their defense, however, has been the fourth-best.
In the future, they need to play more complimentary basketball, as their offense has not proven to be able to pick up the slack when the defense has an off day.
Yellow Jackets guard Tonie Morgan is the player that really controlled the flow in this game with a triple-double. She had 12 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists. Clemson was not able to counter anything she tried to do.
For the Tigers, senior guard Loyal McQueen had the best night. She had 18 points on 8-of-17 from the field with six assists. Both her and Mia Moore were able to get a fair amount of points, but would have like to have been a bit more efficient.
The Tigers will try to get back into the win column on Thursday against the Miami Hurricanes in a game that they will likely be favored in, given that it is at home.