Steele scores 20 to lift Duquesne past Indiana St. 74-71

BIMINI (AP) Baylee Steele had a career-high 20 points as Duquesne came from behind to beat Indiana State 74-71 on Thursday night.

Steele made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Sincere Carry had 15 points for Duquesne (4-0), which won its fourth straight game to open the season. Maceo Austin added 13 points and nine rebounds and Marcus Weathers had nine rebounds.

Tyreke Key had 21 points and six rebounds for the Sycamores (0-4). He also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Jake LaRavia added 18 points.

Duquesne faces Air Force on Friday. Indiana State looks for its first win against Loyola Marymount on Friday.

