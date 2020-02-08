Harris scores 31 to lead Nevada over Air Force 100-85

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Jalen Harris scored a career-high 31 points and Nevada scored its most points of the season Saturday in a 100-85 win over Air Force in its Mountain West Conference opener.

Lindsey Drew scored 15 points, Jazz Johnson had 14, Zane Meeks 13 and Nisre Zouzoua 12 for the Wolf Pack (7-3, 1-0), which made 13 of 23 3-pointers in winning its fifth straight.

Trailing 53-42 at halftime, Air Force tied it a 68 on Sid Tomes' free throws with 10:03 to play, but got no closer. Drew hit two 3-pointers in a 13-0 run and the Wolf Pack led by as many as 19 from there.

Nevada scored a season-high 47 points in the second half and Air Force scored a season-high 42 points in the first half.

Lavelle Scottie scored a season-high 23 points and had eight rebounds for the Falcons (4-6, 1-1). A.J. Walker scored a career-high 21 points and Caleb Morris had 12 points.

Nevada plays Brigham Young on the road on Tuesday. Air Force takes on Denver on the road next Saturday.

---

---

