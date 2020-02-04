Grady scores 24 to carry Davidson past Nevada 91-71

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Kellan Grady had 24 points as Davidson defeated Nevada 91-71 on Tuesday night.

Luka Brajkovic had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Davidson (2-2). Jon Axel Gudmundsson added 18 points. Luke Frampton had 12 points for the home team.

Lindsey Drew had 14 points for the Wolf Pack (2-3). Jalen Harris added 13 points and nine rebounds. Nisre Zouzoua also had 13 points.

Davidson takes on Wake Forest on Friday. Nevada faces Fordham on Friday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com