UNLV has 5 in double figures as Otzelberger wins debut

LAS VEGAS (AP) Jonah Antonio and Cheikh Mbacke Diong each scored 17 points, UNLV had five players score in double figures and T.J. Otzelberger won his debut as head coach 86-71 against Purdue-Fort Wayne Tuesday night.

Antonio drained five of UNLV's seven 3-pointers. Donnie Tillman added 16 points, Amauri Hardy scored 15 with six assists and Elijah Mitrou-Long scored 11 and also dished six assists.

The Runnin' Rebels scored 42 points in the paint and had 11 second-chance points with a 43-19 advantage on the glass. UNLV also scored 19 points off 11 Purdue-Fort Wayne turnovers.

The Mastodons were led by Jarred Godfrey with 23 points on 10-for-17 shooting.

A 3-pointer from the Mastodons' Brian Patrick briefly cut the lead to nine points midway through the second half. UNLV's Tillman threw down a dunk at the other end that sparked a 9-0 run with Hardy scoring on a fast break after a Fort Wayne turnover. Mitrou-Long added a layup and a steal and Bryce Hamilton converted a three-point play in the two-minute outburst.

