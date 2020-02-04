Hardy leads the way as UNLV tops Jackson State 80-57

LAS VEGAS (AP) Amauri Hardy fueled a game-ending 27-7 run with nine of his 20 points and UNLV pulled away from Jackson State 80-57 on Tuesday night.

Cheikh Mbacke Diong added 19 points and 13 rebounds as the Runnin' Rebels turned a three-point game into a route. Bryce Hamilton had 12 points and Nick Blair 10 for UNLV (3-5).

UNLV went 10 of 15 with a pair of 3-pointers down the stretch while Tigers were just 3 of 11 with six turnovers.

Tristan Jarrett scored 23 points for the Tigers (1-6).

