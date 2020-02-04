Hunter carries UNC-Greensboro past Appalachian St. 55-41

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) Kaleb Hunter recorded 14 points with 10 rebounds to lead UNC Greensboro to a 55-41 win over Appalachian State on Monday night.

Isaiah Miller had 14 points and six rebounds for UNC Greensboro (4-2). Keyshaun Langley added 11 points. Kyrin Galloway had 11 points and three blocks for the home team.

Kendall Lewis had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers (3-3). Adrian Delph added 11 points and eight rebounds. Isaac Johnson had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Justin Forrest, who led the Mountaineers in scoring entering the contest with 21 points per game, scored just six points on 2-of-15 shooting.

UNC Greensboro takes on VMI at home on Sunday. Appalachian State takes on Charlotte at home on Thursday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com