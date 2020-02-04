Eaton scores 22 to lift Arkansas St. past Idaho 82-68

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) Marquis Eaton had 22 points as Arkansas State beat Idaho 82-68 on Sunday in the Red Wolves Classic.

J.J. Matthews had 19 points and seven assists for Arkansas State (4-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Caleb Fields added 13 points and Canberk Kus had 13 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Scott Blakney had 19 points for the Vandals (2-3) and Trevon Allen added 18 points.

Arkansas State takes on Colorado State on the road on Wednesday. Idaho takes on Walla Walla University at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com