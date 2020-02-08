Johnson Jr. carries Arkansas St. past Omaha 78-73

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) Jerry Johnson Jr. had 22 points as Arkansas State narrowly beat Omaha 78-73 on Tuesday night.

Johnson Jr. shot 5 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Caleb Fields had 16 points and six assists for Arkansas State (6-2). Canberk Kus added 10 points. Antwon Jackson had seven rebounds.

JT Gibson had 14 points for the Mavericks (5-5). Ayo Akinwole and Zach Thornhill added 11 points apiece.

Arkansas State takes on Tulsa on the road on Saturday. Nebraska Omaha plays Northern Arizona on Sunday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com