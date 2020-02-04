Eaton leads Arkansas St. past Louisiana-Lafayette 79-67

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) Marquis Eaton scored a season-high 24 points as Arkansas State defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 79-67 on Wednesday night.

Both teams were playing their Sun Belt Conference opener, which was plagued by a combined 59 fouls including seven technical fouls. Eaton went 7-of-15 from the field and 9-of-14 at the free throw line.

Caleb Fields added 18 points for Arkansas State (8-3, 1-0), making 8-of-14 at the line. Jerry Johnson Jr. added 11 points. Canberk Kus scored all four points from the foul line, and grabbed seven rebounds and made four blocks for the Red Wolves.

Cedric Russell had 16 points for the Ragin' Cajuns (5-6, 0-1). Tirus Smith added 15 points and eight rebounds in his first start. Mylik Wilson had 12 points and Jalen Johnson 10.

Arkansas State plays Louisiana-Monroe on the road on Saturday. Louisiana-Lafayette takes on Arkansas-Little Rock at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com