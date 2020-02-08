Williams brothers secure Robert Morris’64-59 win over FGC
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) Brothers Josh and Jon Williams made four free throws in the final minute to help Robert Morris hold on to beat Florida Gulf Coast 64-59 and record its first road victory on Saturday.
The Colonials took a 58-56 lead after Dante Treacy's jumper. A Jalen Warren layup tied it with 1:34 left. Robert Morris took the lead for good after Josh Williams made two free throws. Josh added another free throw and Jon split a pair for a 62-58 advantage with :06 remaining. The Eagles launched two from deep in the final minute but failed to hit the mark.
Josh Williams hit 3 of 4 from distance to total 16 points. AJ Bramah added 12 points with eight boards and Jalen Hawkins also had 12 points.
The Colonials (3-8) made 16 of 23 free throws. Florida Gulf Coast was 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Robert Morris led 28-21 at the break before the Eagles rallied to take their first lead in the second half, going ahead 46-45 after Zach Scott had a layup with 7:01 left. The Colonels retook the lead after two Hawkins free throws. Caleb Catto drained a 3 to put FGC out front 55-54 with 4:47 remaining. Treacy quickly answered with a jumper and the Colonials held on for the win.
Zach Scott had 14 points for the Eagles (2-10) who lost their fifth straight game.