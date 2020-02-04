McGhee scores 13 to carry Liberty past Navy 55-48

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) Myo Baxter-Bell knocked down four free throws and blocked a shot in the final minute to allow Liberty to hold off Navy, 55-48 on Tuesday night.

The Midshipmen trailed by just three, 47-44 with less than two minutes left. Baxter-Bell pulled down a defensive rebound with :59 remaining and, after drawing a foul seconds later, drained two shots from the line. Elijah Cuffee stole the inbounds pass and added two more free throws with :41 left to make it 51-44.

Baxter-Bell blocked a Cam Davis layup with :26 left

Darius McGhee had 13 points to lead Liberty and Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz had 12 points for the Flames, who earned their fifth straight win to start the season. Cuffee added 10 points and Scottie James had nine rebounds.

Davis had 16 points for the Midshipmen (2-2). Greg Summers added 10 points and nine rebounds. John Carter Jr. had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Liberty takes on Morgan State on Friday. Navy faces Lipscomb at home on Friday.

