James lifts Liberty over Kentucky Christian 88-42

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) Scottie James had 15 points and seven rebounds as Liberty stretched its season-opening win streak to nine games, rolling past Kentucky Christian 88-42 on Friday.

Josh Price had 13 points and Elijah Cuffee added 12 points for the Flames, who scored the first 17 points of the game.

Noah Back had 12 points and Cardinal Brown added 12 points for the Knights, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association. Khyle Washington had seven rebounds.

Liberty plays Trinity Baptist at home on Monday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com