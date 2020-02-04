Liberty continues winning ways with 80-67 victory over Aron

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) Caleb Homesley scored 16 points and Scottie James scored 15 and Liberty beat Akron 80-67 in a DC Holiday Hoops Fest contest on Saturday.

Elijah Cuffee and Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz each scored 12 for the Flames who shot 66.7% (34 of 51) from the field.

Liberty closed the first half with an 11-0 run in 4 1/2 minutes and led 32-28. Cuffee's 3-pointer with 14:58 left made it a 44-34 lead and the Flames led by double digits for most of the remainder.

With the win, Liberty improved to 14-0 for the first time in school history. Prior to the season, the Flames' best-ever start was 6-0 in 1974. The 14-game win streak is the longest in school history, surpassing the 1980 team that won 11 straight. Liberty received 25 points in the AP Top 25 Poll, the most in school history.

The Flames next travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to play LSU on Dec. 29.

