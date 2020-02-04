Foreman's go-ahead 3 lifts Stony Brook past UMass Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) Makale Foreman scored 19 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer that bounced high off the rim before dropping through the cylinder, and Stony Brook defeated UMass Lowell 84-76 Wednesday night at the Tsongas Center.

Andrew Garcia added 18 points for the Seawolves, while Miles Latimer chipped in 17. Elijah Olaniyi had 13 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Stony Brook (14-8, 5-2 America East Conference).

Stony Brook led 39-36 at halftime but used a 13-0 run and held UMass Lowell scoreless for 6 minutes to lead 58-48 by the 8:30 mark.

The River Hawks (8-14, 2-5) used a 15-3 rally to pull ahead, 63-61 before Foreman and Latimer answered with consecutive 3-pointers. Latimer shortly thereafter also drained another trey to open a 70-65 lead with 3:10 to go and the Seawolves held on.

Christian Lutete had 27 points and eight rebounds for the River Hawks, who have lost four games in a row. Obadiah Noel added 20 points and nine rebounds. Connor Withers had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Stony Brook matches up against Maryland-Baltimore County at home on Saturday. UMass Lowell plays New Hampshire at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com