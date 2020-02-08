Bigelow has 7 of Wofford's 19 3s in 112-66 victory

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) Isaiah Bigelow made seven of Wofford's 19 3-pointers in scoring a career-high 28 points and the Terriers cruised past Division II North Greenville 112-66 on Friday.

Bigelow, a freshman reserve who came in averaging 4.9 points per game, was 7 of 8 from the arc with the Terriers making 19 of 32 from long range for 59%. They shot 66% overall.

Tray Hollowell had four 3-pointers to tie a career high with 17 points for Wofford (6-4). Messiah Jones also scored 17 points with Nathan Hoover adding 14 and Chevez Goodwin and Donovan Theme-Love 11 each with Theme-Love dishing eight assists.

Mason Zick led the Crusaders with 16 points.

The Terriers had season highs of 27 assists on 39 field goals along with 10 steals. The 112 points were the most scored by Wofford since also putting up 112 against The Citadel last January.