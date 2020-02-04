Rice lifts New Mexico State past Colorado State 78-70 in OT

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) Jabari Rice matched his career high with 21 points as New Mexico State defeated Colorado State 78-70 in overtime in the Cayman Islands Classic on Monday.

Rice missed a potential game-winning corner 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation, but then he took over by scoring 12 points in the extra period. The Aggies defense also held the Rams to 10 points in the final 5 minutes.

Trevelin Queen had 19 points for New Mexico State (3-3), which never trailed. Shunn Buchanan added eight rebounds.

Nico Carvacho had 18 points for the Rams (3-3). Isaiah Stevens added 17 points, and David Roddy had 11 points and seven rebounds.

