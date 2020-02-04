Greene lifts George Mason over Old Dominion 60-53

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) Javon Greene posted 19 points as George Mason defeated Old Dominion 60-53 in the Cayman Islands Classic on Monday.

George Mason stated the second half by making just 3 of 12 from the floor, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range, but also limited ODU to just 28.6% shooting in the 2nd half.

AJ Wilson had 18 points for George Mason (6-1).

Greene had 10 points in the first half, Wilson had eight points and six boards and George Mason trailed 29-27 after shooting 41.7% and turning it over eight times.

Xavier Green and Marquis Godwin added 12 points apiece for the Monarchs (3-3).

