Brown leads E. Kentucky over Ohio Chillicothe 129-43

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) Jomaru Brown scored 22 points as Eastern Kentucky easily beat Ohio Chillicothe 129-43 on Tuesday night.

Ty Taylor added 20 points for the Colonels. Taylor also had five steals. Russhard Cruickshank had 15 points, six assists and six steals for Eastern Kentucky (2-1). Tre King added 14 points and eight rebounds as eight players scored in double figures.

Hayden Mink had 12 points for the Hilltoppers. He also had 12 turnovers but only three assists.

Eastern Kentucky plays W. Kentucky at home on Friday.

