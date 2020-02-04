Bennett's career game leads Marshall past Eastern Kentucky
Huntington, W. Va. (AP) Iran Bennett had career highs of 21 points and 16 rebounds, Taevion Kinsey added 19 points, and Marshall defeated Eastern Kentucky 90-72 on Thursday night.
Marshall scored 54 points in the second half, making 7 of 14 3-pointers and shooting 53% after halftime.
Darius George and Mark Sarenac scored 11 points each for the Thundering Herd (5-6). Bennett's 16 rebounds were double his previous high.
Tre King had 15 points for the Colonels (3-8), whose losing streak reached six games. Jomaru Brown had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Lachlan Anderson scored 13 points.
Eastern Kentucky has a home game against Charleston Southern on Saturday. Marshall plays at Northern Iowa on Sunday.
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com