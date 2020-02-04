Hagedorn scores 29, South Dakota holds off Calif. Baptist
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) Tyler Hagedorn hit 11 of 13 from the floor to total 29 points with 10 rebounds as South Dakota held off a California Baptist rally for an 84-83 victory on Wednesday night.
The Coyotes had a comfortable lead, 50-32, at the break but had to mount their own rally to come back for the win. After falling behind late, South Dakota charged back to go up 81-77 after Stanley Umude slammed home a dunk with 23 seconds remaining. Hagedorn added a free throw, then Ty Rowell answered with his third trey of the night to close to 82-80 with eight seconds remaining. South Dakota's Cody Kelley made two free throws to seal the win. California Baptist's Milan Acquaah drained a 3 for the final score.
The Lancers, trailing 61-52 midway in the second half, had a 12-2 run to go out front 64-63 following consecutive 3-pointers by Rowell with 8:30 remaining.
Umude totaled 18 points and Kelley added 12 for South Dakota (6-1).
Acquaah finished with a career-best 37 points, making 5 of 12 from distance, for the Lancers (3-4).
South Dakota will travel to Northern Arizona Saturday for its next game. The Lancers will host UC Riverside on Wednesday.