Northern Arizona stymies South Dakota late, earns 76-72 win
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) Bernie Andre and Luke Avdelovic each scored 17 points and Northern Arizona scored the final seven points of the game to pick up its third straight victory, a 76-72 win over South Dakota Saturday afternoon.
Returning to action after a nine-day break, the Lumberjacks trailed by eight points with 3:45 to play after a layup by Stanley Umude, but it was the Coyotes final field goal of the game. After Umude hit two free throws Avdelovic hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 72-72.
Cameron Shelton hit 3 of 4 from the line and Cameron Satterwhite added another free throw to secure the victory.
Northern Arizona prevented the nation's leading 3-point shooter, Tyler Hagedorn, who converts 75% from distance, from taking a 3-point shot. Umude and Cody Kelly instead provided the outside offence, combining to hit 6 of 9 as the team finished 7 of 12 (58.3%).
Brooks DeBiscchop had 13 points for NAU (3-1) and Shelton added another 10.
Umude finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds for South Dakota (6-2). Kelley and Ty Chisom each added 17 points and Hadedorn contributed 10.