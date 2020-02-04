Nwachukwu’s free throws lift Sacramento St over Cal Poly
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Joshua Patton had 16 points and eight rebounds, Osi Nwachukwu made two free throws with one second left, and Sacramento State defeated Cal Poly 57-56 on Wednesday night.
With one second left, Nwachukwu was fouled on his put-back attempt after grabbing an offensive rebound. After he made both free throws, Cal Poly threw a long in-bounds pass to Colby Rogers who missed a hurried shot at the buzzer.
Kyle Colvin gave Cal Poly the lead twice in the final minutes. His short jumper gave the Mustangs a 54-53 lead with 2 minutes, 40 seconds remaining. It was the last field goal for either team. Colvin made two free throws with eight seconds left for a 56-55 Cal Poly lead.
James Bridges scored 12 points for the Hornets.
Colvin had game-highs of 20 points and nine rebounds for the Mustangs (2-9). Junior Ballard scored 18 points and Rogers added 10.
Sacramento State improved to a program-best 7-2 despite a second half in which the Hornets shot 23% and scored just 20 points.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25