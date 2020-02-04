Arnold leads CSU Fullerton in 60-53 win over Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Wayne Arnold hit a career-high six 3-pointers, scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds as CSU Fullerton beat Wyoming 60-53 on Wednesday night.

Austen Awosika added 18 points with six assists and seven rebounds for the Titans (1-2). His jumper put the Titans up 37-35 with 11:08 to play and sparked a 14-3 run. The Cowboys (1-2) closed to 54-53 with 1:55 left, but Awosika's jumper sparked a 6-0 run for the win.

Hunter Maldonado scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Wyoming. Jake Hendricks added 13 points and Trevon Taylor had 10 with eight rebounds.

The Titans face Stanislaus State at home on Saturday. Wyoming hosts Oregon State on Saturday.

