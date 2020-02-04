Vaudrin triple-double leads Winthrop over Longwood 91-67

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) Chandler Vaudrin had a triple-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to lift Winthrop to a 91-67 win over Longwood in the Big South Conference opener for both teams on Thursday night.

It was Vaudrin's first triple-double at the Division I level. He led the nation with four triple-doubles at Division II Walsh in 2017-18.

Winthrop (7-7) posted a season-high 16 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the Eagles forced a season-high 23 turnovers.

Christian Wilson scored a season-high 25 points for the Lancers (5-9). JaShaun Smith added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Jaylon Wilson, whose 11 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Lancers, shot only 14% in the game (1 of 7).

Winthrop matches up against Campbell on the road on Saturday. Longwood takes on South Carolina Upstate at home on Saturday.

---

---

