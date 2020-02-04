Key, Dentlinger run send S. Dakota St. past N. Alabama 78-73

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) Brandon Key scored 18 points and Matt Dentlinger scored 17 with 11 rebounds and South Dakota State beat North Alabama 78-73 on Tuesday night.

Douglas Wilson and Noah Freidel each scored 13 and Wilson grabbed nine rebounds and helped the Jackrabbits (4-2) end a two-game skid.

North Alabama led 33-32 at halftime before the Jackrabbits used an 11-5 run and never trailed again. Jamari Blackmon's jumper with 11:03 left brought the Lions within 52-51, but Key followed with a 3-pointer and a layup and Dentlinger made two foul shots and a layup for a 61-51 lead. The Lions couldn't get closer than five the rest of the way.

Blackmon scored a career-high 26 points, James Anderson II scored 16 and Payton Youngblood scored 11 for the Lions (2-3).

The Jackrabbits now have won 11 straight at home and are currently tied for the ninth-longest active streak in Division I.

It was the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

---

