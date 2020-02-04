North Alabama tops Mississippi Valley State 73-50

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) Mervin James had 20 points and 10 rebounds as North Alabama romped past Mississippi Valley State 73-50 on Wednesday.

Christian Agnew had 10 points for North Alabama (3-4). Payton Youngblood added seven rebounds.

Jamari Blackmon, who led the Lions in scoring entering the contest with 16 points per game, shot only 13 percent in the game (1 of 8).

Michael Green had 21 points for the Delta Devils (0-7), who have now lost seven games in a row to start the season. Brandon Kimble added 13 rebounds and Jordan Lyons had 10.

Caleb Hunter, the Delta Devils' second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 11 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (3 of 15).

North Alabama takes on Morehead State at home on Saturday. Mississippi Valley State looks for its first win against North American at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com