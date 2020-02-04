Marks carries Hartford over Central Connecticut 74-59

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) Hunter Marks scored a career-high 19 points as Hartford beat Central Connecticut 74-59 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

D.J. Mitchell had 13 points for Hartford and Romain Boxus and PJ Henry scored 10 points each.

Greg Outlaw had 13 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Blue Devils and Jamir Reed also scored 13 points.

Hartford takes on Winthrop at home on Thursday. Central Connecticut faces St. John's on the road on Saturday.

