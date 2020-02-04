Gensler leads Campbell to 75-74 win over Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Cory Gensler had 16 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots as Campbell made all its free throws and held on to beat Coastal Carolina to open the season with a 75-74 victory on Tuesday night.

Campbell was 15 of 15 from the free throw line. The Chanticleers made just 8 of 16 free throw attempts.

Cedrick Henderson Jr. and Jesus Carralero added 15 points apiece.

Campbell took the lead for good after Henderson dropped in four straight free throws to make it 65-62 with 7:24 remaining but the Camels could not shake Coastal Carolina.

The Chanticleers still had a chance for the win as Ebrima Dibba got off a shot from midcourt as time expired, but it was wide.

Keishawn Brewton led Coastal with 24 points. Tyrell Gumbs-Frater added 21 while Garrick Green pulled down 10 rebounds.