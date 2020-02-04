Gurley scores 18 to lift Furman past Gardner-Webb 70-63

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) Noah Gurley scored 18 points and Furman defeated Gardner-Webb 70-63 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

The game was tied at 39 early in the second half before Furman went on a 16-5 run to lead 55-44 with 10:57 remaining.

The lead peaked at 14 before Gardner-Webb drew within 60-58, the last three points coming on a 3-pointer by Jose Perez with 3:40 remaining. Furman closed it out by making 8 of 10 free throws over the final 2:37.

Alex Hunter had 13 points for Furman. Clay Mounce added 11 points and nine rebounds and Jalen Slawson also had nine rebounds for the Paladins.

Perez scored 19 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs. Ludovic Dufeal added 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Furman faces Loyola of Chicago at home on Friday. Gardner-Webb plays Western Carolina on the road on Saturday.

---

---

