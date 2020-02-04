Marrow leads Hampton past The Apprentice School 95-63

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) Jermaine Marrow had 29 points as Hampton romped past The Apprentice School 95-63 on Tuesday night.

Davion Warren had 19 points and nine rebounds for Hampton (2-0). Benjamin Stanley added 15 points and three blocks. Edward Oliver-Hampton had 11 points for the Pirates.

The Builders, of the USCAA, scrapped with Hampton for the first 10 minutes, sticking close and leading a couple of times. Marrow hit a 3-pointer that kicked off an 18-2 run for Hampton that blew the game open with a 20-point gap.

Marrow hit two 3-pointers in the five-minute run and dished to Stanley for a dunk. The Pirates had three steals and made 7 of 9 field goals.

Drew Walton had 13 points for the Builders. Corey Joyner added 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Avin Hawkins had 11 points.

Hampton faces William & Mary on the road on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

