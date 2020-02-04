Wilson scores 12 to lift Longwood over Marymount 73-51

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) Christian Wilson had 12 points off the bench to carry Longwood to a 73-51 win over Marymount in a season opener for both teams on Tuesday night.

Jordan Cintron , DeShaun Wade and Jaylon Wilson all finished with 10 points for Longwood. Freshman Leslie Nkereuwem led all rebounders with 11.

Xavier Reaves had 13 points for the Saints, a Division III team. Steve Etienne added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Longwood travels to play George Mason on Friday.

