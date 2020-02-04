UC Riverside needs another run to pull away from Longwood

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) George Willborn III scored 12 points with 12 rebounds and Dragan Elkaz scored 15 off the bench and UC Riverside beat Longwood 71-58 on Tuesday night.

Dominick Pickett scored 14 and Callum McCrae scored 13 with nine rebounds for the Highlanders (5-2) which won their third straight and are unbeaten in four games at home.

The Highlanders were poised for a blowout and raced to a 17-0 lead, but the Lancers (4-3) quickly recovered with a 19-5 run and closed to 22-19. UC Riverside went to intermission with a 31-26 lead. A 6-0 Longwood run to start the half gave it their first lead of the game.

After the lead exchanged hands, McCrae made a layup with 8:04 to go, UC Riverside led 43-42 and never trailed again. Elkaz buried three 3-pointers in a 2 1/2-minute span, Pickett, Zyon Pullin and Khyber Kabellis added 3s in consecutive trips and UC Riverside extended the lead to 14 with a minute left.

Deshaun Wade led Longwood with 12 points, Juan Munoz scored 11 and Jordan Cintron 10.

---

