Edwards scores 16 to carry Charlotte past Davidson 71-58

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Drew Edwards registered 16 points as Charlotte beat cross-county rival Davidson 71-58 on Tuesday night in the annual Battle for the Hornet's Nest game.

The game was the 46th meeting between the schools. The 49ers now lead the all-time series 29-17, with Charlotte winning 22 of 29 games on their home floor.

Jordan Shepherd, who sat out last season after transferring from Oklahoma and scored 15 points in his debut against James Madison, had 12 points for Charlotte (1-1). Milos Supica added 12 points.

Kellan Grady had 20 points for the Wildcats (0-2). Jon Axel Gudmundsson added 11 points. Luke Frampton had 10 points.

Charlotte plays Wake Forest at home on Sunday. Davidson faces UNC Wilmington at home on Saturday.

---

---

