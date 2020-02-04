Anderson's late jumper lifts Brown past Bryant, 73-71

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) Brandon Anderson drove into the lane, spun to his left and knocked down a jumper from the free throw line with 12 seconds left to give Brown a 73-71 win at Bryant to kick off the school's 114th men's college basketball season Tuesday night.

Coming off a season that saw the Bears win 20 games for the first time and win their first postseason game in program history, Brown got a 23-point effort from Anderson. Tamenang Choh added 20 points and grabbed a dozen rebounds.

Adam Grant paced Bryant with 21 points. Michael Green III added 14 points and dished four assists and Mikail Simmons added 11 points before fouling out.

Brown faces Canisius at home Saturday. Bryant is at Rutgers Thursday.