Abmas has 22 to lead Oral Roberts over Missouri St.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Max Abmas had 22 points as Oral Roberts topped Missouri State 82-72 on Saturday.

Kevin Obanor had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Oral Roberts (7-5), which won its fourth consecutive game. Deondre Burns added 19 points. Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the home team.

Lamont West had 14 points for the Bears (6-7). Gaige Prim and Isiaih Mosley had 12 points apiece.

Keandre Cook, whose 17 points per game coming into the contest led the Bears, shot only 13 percent in the game (1 of 8).

Oral Roberts faces Brigham Young on the road next Saturday. Missouri State faces Evansville at home next Tuesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com