Fazekas scores 23 to carry Valparaiso past Toledo 79-77

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Ryan Fazekas had a career-high 23 points, Javon Freeman-Liberty hit the game-winner with 4 seconds left and added 19 points as Valparaiso narrowly beat Toledo 79-77 on Tuesday night.

Mileek McMillan added 11 points. Daniel Sackey had eight assists for Valparaiso.

Marreon Jackson scored a career-high 27 points and had seven assists for the Rockets. Keshaun Saunders added 18 points. Luke Knapke had 12 points, three assists and three blocks.

Valparaiso takes on Saint Louis on the road on Saturday. Toledo plays Marshall on the road on Sunday.

