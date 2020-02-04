Krikke, Clay lift Valparaiso past Trinity Christian 98-71

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Ben Krikke had 18 points to lead five Valparaiso players in double figures as the Crusaders easily defeated Trinity Christian 98-71 on Wednesday night.

Donovan Clay added 16 points for the Crusaders. Javon Freeman-Liberty chipped in 12, Sigurd Lorange scored 11 and Eron Gordon had 10. Clay also had eight rebounds for the Crusaders.

James Pennington had 17 points for the Trolls. Terrance Lacey added 15 points. Deantre Deyoung had 13 points.

Valparaiso (5-3) plays Eastern Michigan on the road on Tuesday.

