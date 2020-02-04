Edert’s 18 PTs leads Saint Peter’s past St. Francis (NY)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) Doug Edert posted 18 points as St. Peter's topped St. Francis (NY) 67-59 on Saturday.

KC Ndefo had three blocks for St. Peter's (1-3).

Deniz Celen scored a career-high 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Terriers (2-5). Chauncey Hawkins added 13 points. Yaradyah Evans had eight rebounds.

St. Peter's plays St. John's on the road on Tuesday. St. Francis (NY) matches up against Hartford on the road on Thursday.

