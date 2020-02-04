Taylor lifts Austin Peay over Oakland City 110-67

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Terry Taylor scored 21 points as Austin Peay easily beat Oakland City 110-67 on Tuesday night.

Jordyn Adams added 20 points for the Governors in a season opener. Adams also had six rebounds.

Sita Conteh had 17 points and nine rebounds for Austin Peay. Antwuan Butler added 13 points.

Tyler Toopes had 21 points for the Mighty Oaks. He also had seven turnovers. Nathaniel Schmittler added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Oakland City is a National Christian College Athletic Association program.

Austin Peay takes on Western Kentucky on the road on Saturday.

