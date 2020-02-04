Justice lifts Western Kentucky past Austin Peay 97-75

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) Camron Justice scored 22 points as Western Kentucky routed Austin Peay 97-75 on Saturday.

Justice hit 8 of 10 shots, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers. Taveion Hollingsworth added 21 points with seven rebounds for the Hilltoppers (2-0).

Carson Williams had 12 points for Western Kentucky. Jared Savage added 11 points and Charles Bassey led the team with 12 rebounds.

Terry Taylor had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Governors (1-1). Antwuan Butler added 13 points. Reginald Gee had 10 points.

Western Kentucky plays Eastern Kentucky on the road on Friday. Austin Peay matches up against Tulsa on the road next Saturday.

