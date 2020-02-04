Dickey leads UNC-Greensboro past Tennessee Tech 64-30

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) James Dickey had 12 points and eight rebounds as UNC Greensboro rolled past Tennessee Tech 64-30 on Friday night.

Michael Hueitt Jr. had 11 points for UNC Greensboro (3-1). Isaiah Miller added 11 points and Kyrin Galloway had three blocks.

Darius Allen scored seven points and Jr. Clay had eight rebounds and four points for the Golden Eagles (1-3).

UNC Greensboro takes on Montana State at home on Saturday. Tennessee Tech faces Appalachian State on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com