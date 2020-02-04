VCU uses balanced attack to dump Loyola (MD) by 34 PTs

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Nah'Shon Hyland and De'Riante Jenkins each scored 15 points and Virginia Commonwealth used the second half to run past Loyola (MD) 85-51 on Sunday.

KeShawn Curry scored 12 points and 12 of 13 Rams that saw action scored.

VCU (10-3) used an 8-2 run in the last three minutes of the first half for a 40-31 lead. They seized control and extended the lead to 50-35 on Marcus Santos-Silva's jumper with 14:54 left. Hyland's 3-pointer with 73 seconds to go made it 81-51.

Andrew Kostecka led the Greyhounds with 30 points on 11-for-20 shooting.

The Rams begin Atlantic 10 Conference play on Thursday when they host Fordham.

Loyola (8-5), which had its five-game winning streak end, starts Patriot League play when it hosts Holy Cross on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25